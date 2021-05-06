Natera: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 64.44% over the past year to ($0.74), which beat the estimate of ($1.02).

Revenue of $152,316,000 rose by 62.02% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $114,370,000.

Outlook

Natera Sees FY21 Revs $550M-$575M Vs $514.68M Est; Sees 2021 Gross Margin ~52%-55% Of Revenues

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/29k86t7p

Technicals

52-week high: $127.19

52-week low: $35.51

Price action over last quarter: down 10.63%

Company Overview

Natera Inc is operative in the healthcare field in the United States. Its core business is to offer invasive and other means of diagnosing the genetic features of a fetus. Natera's array of diagnostic services include Panorama Non-Invasive Prenatal Test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, Anora Products of Conception (POC) test to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage, and Non-Invasive Paternity Testing (PAT), to determine paternity by studying the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. The Company acquires its revenue by billing an insurance carrier, a clinic, or a patient for the test upon delivery of the test result.