Earnings Preview for RMR Group

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, May 07. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for RMR Group's Q2 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sell-side analysts expect RMR Group's EPS to be near $0.4 on sales of $149.86 million. In the same quarter last year, RMR Group reported earnings per share of $0.46 on revenue of $140.86 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be down 13.04%. Sales would be have grown 6.39% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.39 0.38 0.49 EPS Actual 0.41 0.39 0.38 0.46 Revenue Estimate 146.12 M 137.52 M 132.10 M 150.53 M Revenue Actual 156.95 M 150.10 M 138.65 M 140.86 M

Stock Performance

Shares of RMR Group were trading at $39.51 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 27.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. RMR Group is scheduled to hold the call at 13:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.