Preview: Tecnoglass's Earnings

On Friday, May 07, Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) will release its latest earnings report. Benzinga's report can help you figure out the ins and outs of the earnings release.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Tecnoglass EPS is expected to be around $0.22, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $98.39 million. Tecnoglass reported a per-share profit of $0.1 when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $87.30 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 120.0% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 12.71% from the year-ago period. Here is how the Tecnoglass's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.20 0.17 0.13 0.14 EPS Actual 0.22 0.28 0.20 0.10 Revenue Estimate 100.34 M 96.66 M 91.44 M 106.18 M Revenue Actual 102.37 M 103.31 M 81.94 M 87.30 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Tecnoglass were trading at $12.04 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 185.37%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Tecnoglass is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.