Marcus & Millichap's Earnings: A Preview

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, May 07. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Marcus & Millichap reporting earnings of $0.19 per share on revenue of $172.61 million. In the same quarter last year, Marcus & Millichap announced EPS of $0.33 on revenue of $190.72 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 42.42% decrease for the company. Sales would be down 9.49% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.15 0.06 -0.15 0.31 EPS Actual 0.59 0.15 0 0.33 Revenue Estimate 162.82 M 133.50 M 103.80 M 167.80 M Revenue Actual 250.21 M 158.57 M 117.40 M 190.72 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Marcus & Millichap were trading at $35.95 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 25.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Marcus & Millichap is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.