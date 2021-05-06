Earnings Outlook for Calumet Specialty

Calumet Specialty (NASDAQ:CLMT) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Friday, May 07. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Friday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Analysts are predicting Calumet Specialty will report a loss of $0.62 per share on revenue of $492.52 million. In the same quarter last year, Calumet Specialty reported earnings per share of $0.28 on sales of $692.60 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Friday, EPS would have fallen 321.43%. Revenue would have fallen 28.89% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.79 -0.38 -0.22 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.89 -0.49 -0.25 0.28 Revenue Estimate 488.34 M 531.73 M 462.41 M 659.44 M Revenue Actual 553.90 M 568.00 M 453.70 M 692.60 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 218.09%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Calumet Specialty is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.