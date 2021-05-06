 Skip to main content

Earnings Outlook for Olympic Steel

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 10:10am   Comments
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, May 07. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Olympic Steel will report earnings of $1.29 per share on revenue of $442.30 million. Olympic Steel earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.02 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $354.38 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Friday, earnings would be up 6350.0%. Sales would be up 24.81% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020
EPS Estimate 0.06 -0.14 -0.40 0.07
EPS Actual 0.14 -0.14 -0.38 0.02
Revenue Estimate 270.07 M 269.56 M 362.03 M 388.67 M
Revenue Actual 331.55 M 299.92 M 248.30 M 354.38 M

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Olympic Steel were trading at $34.4 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 243.5%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Olympic Steel is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.

 

