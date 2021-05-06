A Preview Of Spectrum Brands Holdings's Earnings

Spectrum Brands Holdings (NYSE:SPB) announces its next round of earnings this Friday, May 07. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Friday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Spectrum Brands Holdings reporting earnings of $1.0 per share on sales of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands Holdings earnings in the same period a year ago was $0.91 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $937.80 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 9.89% increase for the company. Revenue would be up 9.83% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.32 0.76 1.24 -0.23 -0.15 0.93 0.60 0.42 EPS Actual 0.43 2.13 1.72 -0.15 0.04 1.36 0.07 0.91 Revenue Estimate 740.00 M 1.01 B 1.02 B 416.18 M 494.70 M 928.26 M 976.72 M 875.25 M Revenue Actual 703.90 M 1.15 B 1.17 B 399.40 M 450.80 M 984.30 M 840.20 M 937.80 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings were trading at $88.3 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 102.27%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Spectrum Brands Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.