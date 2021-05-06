Recap: OGE Energy Q1 Earnings

Shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 13.04% year over year to $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $1,631,000,000 rose by 278.16% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $479,040,000.

Looking Ahead

OGE Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/z3g4egmf

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $35.24

52-week low: $27.96

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.18%

Company Profile

OGE Energy is a holding company for Oklahoma Gas & Electric, a regulated utility offering electricity generation, transmission, and distribution to more than 800,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas. OGE Energy also owns a 25.5% limited partner interest and a 50% general partner interest in Enable Midstream Partners, a midstream services business that provides gathering, processing, transporting, and storing of natural gas.