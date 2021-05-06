Recap: Vonage Q1 Earnings

Shares of Vonage Hldgs (NASDAQ:VG) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were over the past year to $0.05, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $332,900,000 up by 11.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $317,120,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,347,000,000 and $1,356,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wubefiqb

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $15.71

52-week low: $8.26

Price action over last quarter: down 3.88%

Company Overview

Vonage Holdings is a North American technology company that provides cloud communication services to businesses and consumers. For businesses, the company provides unified communications (as a service), which consists of integrated voice, text, video, data, and mobile applications over Voice over Internet Protocol network. For consumer service customers, there is a home telephone replacement service. This can include services such as voicemail, call waiting, and call forwarding. This service is delivered over the Internet. The company generates the vast majority of its revenue within the United States.