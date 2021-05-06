Recap: Lifetime Brands Q1 Earnings

Shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 148.15% over the past year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of ($0.22).

Revenue of $195,653,000 higher by 34.87% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $153,760,000.

Outlook

Lifetime Brands hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Lifetime Brands hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $16.50

52-week low: $3.75

Price action over last quarter: down 1.21%

Company Overview

Lifetime Brands Inc is a U.S. based company which designs, sources and sells branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home and markets its products under brands such as Farberware, KitchenAid, Cuisine de France, and others. The company markets and sells its products principally on a wholesale basis to retailers. It also markets and sells a limited selection of its products directly to consumers through its Pfaltzgraff, Mikasa, Fred, and Friends, Built NY, and Lifetime Sterling. Its products include kitchen tools, gadgets, cutlery, dinnerware and glassware. The segments of the company are the U.S. and International. It derives a majority of the revenue from the U.S. segment which includes the domestic operations of the company's business.