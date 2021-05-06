Papa John's International: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA) decreased 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 500.00% year over year to $0.90, which beat the estimate of $0.55.

Revenue of $511,746,000 rose by 24.86% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $468,490,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/nyvmdize

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $110.33

Company's 52-week low was at $71.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.76%

Company Profile

Papa John's International Inc operates or franchises thousands of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants globally. North American franchisees operate more than half of the company's total restaurants and pay a 5% royalty on sales to the company. In the United States, franchisees can purchase all necessary ingredients through the company's Quality Control Center segment. Outside the United States, franchisees or other third parties operate most Quality Control Centers to sell ingredients to restaurants. The company operates in four segments: Domestic Company-owned restaurants, North America franchising, North America commissaries(Quality Control Centers), and International. Most company revenue occurs within the United States.