Recap: Becton, Dickinson Q2 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:09am   Comments
Shares of Becton, Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) decreased 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 25.10% year over year to $3.19, which beat the estimate of $3.04.

Revenue of $4,907,000,000 up by 15.38% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,890,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $12.75 and $12.85.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $19,171,000,000 and $19,513,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/drk5rkof

Technicals

52-week high: $284.97

52-week low: $219.50

Price action over last quarter: down 1.93%

Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson is the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of medical surgical products, such as needles, syringes, and sharps-disposal units. The company also manufactures diagnostic instruments and reagents, as well as flow cytometry and cell-imaging systems. BD Interventional (largely the former Bard business) accounts for 23% of revenue. International revenue accounts for 44% of the company's business.

 

