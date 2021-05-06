 Skip to main content

AES: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:10am   Comments
Shares of AES (NYSE:AES) decreased 3.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 3.45% over the past year to $0.28, which missed the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $2,635,000,000 higher by 12.70% year over year, which beat the estimate of $2,370,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.50 and $1.58.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Faescorp2020cr.q4web.com%2F&eventid=3082278&sessionid=1&key=7ACA7A6743819745D135D5994FB9FD7E&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $29.07

52-week low: $11.00

Price action over last quarter: down 3.24%

Company Overview

AES is a global power company with businesses in 13 countries. It has a portfolio of more than 100 power plants and wind and solar farms. Its current construction program will increase its net generating capacity to over 35 gigawatts. AES also has majority ownership and operates six electric utilities distributing power to 2.4 million customers in the U.S. and El Salvador. AES is one of the world leaders in utility-scale energy storage in its Fluence joint venture with Siemens.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

