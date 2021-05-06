 Skip to main content

Recap: Dentsply Sirona Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:11am   Comments
Shares of Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 67.44% over the past year to $0.72, which beat the estimate of $0.56.

Revenue of $1,027,000,000 rose by 17.47% year over year, which beat the estimate of $948,710,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.75 and $2.90.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,100,000,000 and $4,300,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6yo8qa8h

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $69.01

Company's 52-week low was at $36.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.04%

Company Description

Dentsply Sirona is a leading global manufacturer and distributor of dental supplies and equipment. Its product segments include dental consumables, lab products, CAD/CAM and imaging technology, medical devices, and specialty products in orthodontics, endodontics, and implantation. The majority of its products are sold through dental distributors, and over half of its sales are outside the U.S.

 

