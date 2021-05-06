Iron Mountain: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 18.52% over the past year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $1,082,000,000 higher by 1.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,070,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,365,000,000 and $4,515,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F&eventid=3081993&sessionid=1&key=7BB8C85AAE10B98455AD4123F2503B43®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $41.32

Company's 52-week low was at $21.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.43%

Company Profile

Iron Mountain Inc is a record management services provider. The firm is organized as a REIT. Most of its revenue comes from its storage business, with the rest coming from value-added services. The firm primarily caters to enterprise clients in developed markets. Its business segments include Global RIM Business; Global Data Center Business; and Corporate and Other Business.