 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Iron Mountain: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:12am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) rose 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 18.52% over the past year to $0.32, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $1,082,000,000 higher by 1.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,070,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $4,365,000,000 and $4,515,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F&eventid=3081993&sessionid=1&key=7BB8C85AAE10B98455AD4123F2503B43&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $41.32

Company's 52-week low was at $21.54

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.43%

Company Profile

Iron Mountain Inc is a record management services provider. The firm is organized as a REIT. Most of its revenue comes from its storage business, with the rest coming from value-added services. The firm primarily caters to enterprise clients in developed markets. Its business segments include Global RIM Business; Global Data Center Business; and Corporate and Other Business.

 

Related Articles (IRM)

'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Enphase, Iron Mountain And More
Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week 4/29
Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week 4/29
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 1.8%; Futu Holdings Shares Plunge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; P&G Profit Tops Views
Here Are The Stocks With The Highest Short Interest Rate This Week
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com