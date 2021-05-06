 Skip to main content

Nomad Foods: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:13am   Comments
Shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 58.33% over the past year to $0.57, which beat the estimate of $0.47.

Revenue of $853,054,000 higher by 13.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $841,220,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $1.81 and $1.87.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1452479&tp_key=a27cbe6116

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $29.66

52-week low: $19.75

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.50%

Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd is a packaged foods company which is involved in the business of manufacturing and distribution of branded frozen foods in Western Europe. The company manufactures and markets frozen food products such as fish, vegetables, poultry, and ready meals. It sells its products primarily through large grocery retailers under the brand Birds Eye in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Findus in Italy, France, Spain and Scandinavia and Iglo in Germany and other continental markets. The company operates through a single segment being Frozen. The majority of the revenue is generated from the United Kingdom.

 

