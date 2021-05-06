Recap: WESCO International Q1 Earnings

Shares of WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) traded flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 57.14% over the past year to $1.43, which beat the estimate of $0.81.

Revenue of $4,041,000,000 rose by 105.23% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,010,000,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $6.80 and $7.30.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $12,881,000,000 and $13,250,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

Price Action

52-week high: $95.19

Company's 52-week low was at $22.18

Price action over last quarter: Up 21.56%

Company Overview

Wesco International is a value-added industrial distributor that has three reportable segments, electrical and electronic solutions, communications and security solutions, and utility and broadband solutions. The company offers more than 1.5 million products to its 125,000 active customers through a distribution network of 800 branches, warehouses, and sales offices, including 42 distribution centers. Wesco generates 75% of its sales in the United States, but the company has a global reach, with operations in 50 other countries.