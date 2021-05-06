ACI Worldwide: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 171.43% year over year to $0.15, which beat the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $285,200,000 declined by 2.16% year over year, which beat the estimate of $276,660,000.

Guidance

Q2 revenue expected between $295,000,000 and $305,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tdy9xhy6

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $43.23

Company's 52-week low was at $21.85

Price action over last quarter: down 2.88%

Company Profile

ACI Worldwide Inc develops, markets, and installs a portfolio of software products primarily focused on facilitating electronic payments. The firm also leverages its distribution network in the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, or EMEA; and Asia-Pacific regions to sell software developed by third parties. ACI software products process payment transactions for retail banking clients, billers such as utilities and healthcare providers, and community banks and credit unions. ACI's customers are financial institutions all over the world, but most of the revenue is generated in the United States and EMEA regions.