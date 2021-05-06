Hecla Mining: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) rose 3.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 300.00% year over year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $210,852,000 higher by 53.99% year over year, which beat the estimate of $209,040,000.

Outlook

Hecla Mining hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Hecla Mining hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.hecla-mining.com%2F&eventid=3081354&sessionid=1&key=F9F58714B481C2AE309BFFA3EB53F154®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $8.45

Company's 52-week low was at $2.30

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.75%

Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co produces and explores silver, gold, lead, and zinc. Its main silver mines include Idaho-based Lucky Friday and Greens Creek in Alaska. Hecla acquired 100% of the Greens Creek from Rio Tinto in April 2008, after holding a 29% interest for 20 years. The acquisition doubled the company's silver production. The operating business segments are the Greens Creek unit, the Lucky Friday unit, the Casa Berardi unit, the San Sebastian unit, and the Nevada Operations unit.