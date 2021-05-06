 Skip to main content

Recap: Murphy Oil Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:18am   Comments
Shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) moved higher by 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 120.00% year over year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of ($0.17).

Revenue of $379,985,000 declined by 62.15% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $490,480,000.

Outlook

Murphy Oil hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Murphy Oil hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.murphyoilcorp.com%2F&eventid=3079551&sessionid=1&key=B4778ABC71A247BE8AFC676E30EB5A0F&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $20.53

Company's 52-week low was at $7.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 50.12%

Company Overview

Murphy Oil is an independent exploration and production company developing unconventional resources in the United States and Canada. At the end of 2019, the company reported net proven reserves of 800 million barrels of oil equivalent. Consolidated production averaged 186 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2019, at a ratio of 68% oil and natural gas liquids and 32% natural gas.

 

