 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Proto Labs Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:04am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 34.43% year over year to $0.40, which missed the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $116,126,000 higher by 0.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $113,220,000.

Outlook

Proto Labs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Proto Labs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p2q42oaz

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $286.57

Company's 52-week low was at $93.28

Price action over last quarter: down 43.32%

Company Overview

Proto Labs Inc is an on-demand manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The company offers developers and engineers quick-turn production services to reduce the time to market. Proto Labs uses injection molding, computer numerical control machining, and 3-D printing to manufacture custom parts for its clients. The company services clients' needs for prototype solutions, parts for testing procedures, bridge production capabilities during disruptions in manufacturing processes, limited-quantity requests, and end-of-life production support. The largest end market is the United States of America.

 

Related Articles (PRLB)

Earnings Scheduled For May 6, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com