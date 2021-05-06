Recap: Proto Labs Q1 Earnings

Shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 34.43% year over year to $0.40, which missed the estimate of $0.42.

Revenue of $116,126,000 higher by 0.88% year over year, which beat the estimate of $113,220,000.

Outlook

Proto Labs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Proto Labs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/p2q42oaz

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $286.57

Company's 52-week low was at $93.28

Price action over last quarter: down 43.32%

Company Overview

Proto Labs Inc is an on-demand manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production. The company offers developers and engineers quick-turn production services to reduce the time to market. Proto Labs uses injection molding, computer numerical control machining, and 3-D printing to manufacture custom parts for its clients. The company services clients' needs for prototype solutions, parts for testing procedures, bridge production capabilities during disruptions in manufacturing processes, limited-quantity requests, and end-of-life production support. The largest end market is the United States of America.