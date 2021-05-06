 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Himax Technologies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 7:05am   Comments
Shares of Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) moved higher by 3.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 1815.00% over the past year to $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.35.

Revenue of $309,003,000 rose by 67.40% year over year, which beat the estimate of $299,170,000.

Outlook

Q2 EPS expected to be between $0.54 and $0.60.

Q2 revenue expected between $355,353,000 and $370,804,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8249ozww

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $17.88

52-week low: $2.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 1.43%

Company Description

Himax Technologies Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The majority of the firm's revenue gets derived from the Driver Integrated Circuit segment. It offers display driver ICs and timing controllers used in TVs, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, virtual reality (VR) devices, and many other consumer electronics devices. It also designs and provides controllers for touch sensor displays, in-cell Touch and Display Driver Integration single-chip solutions, LED driver ICs, power management ICs, scaler products for monitors and projectors. Geographically, it generates the majority of its revenue from China.

 

