Deluxe: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) traded flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 16.67% over the past year to $1.26, which beat the estimate of $1.13.

Revenue of $441,300,000 declined by 9.27% year over year, which beat the estimate of $440,450,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $1,791,000,000 and $1,827,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 06, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x29godk8

Price Action

52-week high: $47.32

52-week low: $18.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 26.50%

Company Description

Deluxe is a provider of customer life-cycle management solutions to small businesses and financial institutions. The company offers checks and check-related products, logo and web design, hosting and web services, search engine optimization, marketing programmes, digital printing services, printed forms such as deposit tickets and invoices, and office supplies. The small business services segment operates under the Deluxe, NEBS, Safeguard, PsPrint, Hostopia, Logo Mojo, Aplus.net, OrangeSoda, and VerticalResponse brands. The company operates primarily in North America.