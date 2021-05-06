Fiverr Beats On Q1 Earnings, Raises Q2, FY21 Guidance
- Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRR) reported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 100% year-on-year to $68.3 million, beating the analyst consensus of $65.14 million.
- Active buyers rose 56% Y/Y to 3.8 million, Spend-per buyer rose 22% Y/Y to $216, and the Take rate expanded 10 basis points to 27.2%.
- Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 250 basis points to 84.1%.
- Non-GAAP net loss reduced 88.5% Y/Y to $0.3 million, with the adjusted EPS of ($0.01) beating the analyst consensus ($0.12).
- Adjusted EBITDA loss reduced 75.9% Y/Y to $0.7 million. The margin expanded 740 basis points to a negative 1%.
- Fiverr held $183.4 million in cash and equivalents and generated $4.5 million in operating cash flow.
- Guidance: Q2 revenue guidance lies between $73 million and $75 million, above the analyst consensus of $70.12 million. Adjusted EBITDA lies between $5 million and $7 million.
- FY21 revenue guidance was raised from the previous $277 million to $284 million, to $302 million to $308 million range, above the analyst consensus of $288.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was raised from the previous range of $16 million and $21 million to the new range of $19.5 million and $24.5 million.
- Price action: FVRR shares are trading higher by 3.60% at $190.50 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
