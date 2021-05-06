 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Fiverr Beats On Q1 Earnings, Raises Q2, FY21 Guidance
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 06, 2021 8:27am   Comments
Share:
Fiverr Beats On Q1 Earnings, Raises Q2, FY21 Guidance
  • Fiverr International Ltd (NYSE: FVRRreported first-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 100% year-on-year to $68.3 million, beating the analyst consensus of $65.14 million.
  • Active buyers rose 56% Y/Y to 3.8 million, Spend-per buyer rose 22% Y/Y to $216, and the Take rate expanded 10 basis points to 27.2%.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin expanded 250 basis points to 84.1%.
  • Non-GAAP net loss reduced 88.5% Y/Y to $0.3 million, with the adjusted EPS of ($0.01) beating the analyst consensus ($0.12).
  • Adjusted EBITDA loss reduced 75.9% Y/Y to $0.7 million. The margin expanded 740 basis points to a negative 1%.
  • Fiverr held $183.4 million in cash and equivalents and generated $4.5 million in operating cash flow.
  • Guidance: Q2 revenue guidance lies between $73 million and $75 million, above the analyst consensus of $70.12 million. Adjusted EBITDA lies between $5 million and $7 million.
  • FY21 revenue guidance was raised from the previous $277 million to $284 million, to $302 million to $308 million range, above the analyst consensus of $288.7 million. Adjusted EBITDA guidance was raised from the previous range of $16 million and $21 million to the new range of $19.5 million and $24.5 million.
  • Price action: FVRR shares are trading higher by 3.60% at $190.50 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FVRR)

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: Fiverr International Q1 Earnings
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Fiverr International
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For April 27, 2021
Cramer Gives His Opinion On Lithia Motors, Fiverr And More
5 Israeli Stocks To Consider For Passover
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsEarnings News Guidance Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com