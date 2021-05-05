Recap: Primerica Q1 Earnings

Shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 19.02% year over year to $2.44, which beat the estimate of $2.38.

Revenue of $637,711,000 rose by 21.48% year over year, which beat the estimate of $618,650,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $163.69

Company's 52-week low was at $95.00

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.18%

Company Overview

Primerica Inc is a provider of financial services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company offers life insurance, mutual funds, annuities, and other financial products, distributed primarily on behalf of third parties. Primerica has three main subsidiaries: Primerica Financial Services, a marketing company; Primerica Life Insurance Company, a principal life insurance underwriting entity; and PFS Investments, which offers investment and savings products, brokerage services, and registered investment advisory.