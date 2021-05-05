Barrett Business Services: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 33.33% over the past year to ($0.60), which beat the estimate of ($0.66).

Revenue of $218,445,000 decreased by 0.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $218,280,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144503

Price Action

52-week high: $77.74

52-week low: $38.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.93%

Company Overview

Barrett Business Services Inc is a provider of payroll administrative services and staffing services. The company categories of services include professional employer services and staffing. Professional employer services offer payroll management, payroll taxes services, and workers' compensation coverage solutions, as well as workforce management services, including hiring and termination of employees. Staffing offers temporary staffing services, as well as contract staffing, long-term or indefinite on-site management, and direct placement services. The company operates in the United States of America. It generates maximum revenue from the Professional employer service fees.