Recap: Arlo Technologies Q1 Earnings

Shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 91.18% year over year to ($0.03), which beat the estimate of ($0.21).

Revenue of $82,556,000 up by 26.14% year over year, which beat the estimate of $76,810,000.

Outlook

Q2 EPS expected between ($0.20) and ($0.13).

Q2 revenue expected between $80,000,000 and $90,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.arlo.com%2F&eventid=3080030&sessionid=1&key=DD9AE59FACF9DBF3E432109333F60FD9®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $10.49

Company's 52-week low was at $1.91

Price action over last quarter: down 15.56%

Company Profile

Arlo Technologies Inc is engaged in the provision of security and video monitoring solutions for homes and businesses. Its product portfolio comprises Arlo Security Camera, Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, Arlo Pro, Arlo Baby, Arlo Audio Doorbell and Arlo Chime, and Arlo Security Light. The company conducts its business across three geographic regions: Americas; Europe, Middle-East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. Geographically the company receives maximum revenue from the Americas.