Amtech Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 50.00% over the past year to ($0.02), which missed the estimate of $0.03.

Revenue of $19,790,000 higher by 36.86% year over year, which beat the estimate of $18,770,000.

Outlook

Amtech Systems Sees Q3 2021 Revs $21M-$23M Vs $19.51M Est

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ha2frof9

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $14.24

52-week low: $4.71

Price action over last quarter: down 5.65%

Company Profile

Amtech Systems Inc is a manufacturer of capital equipment, including thermal processing and wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide (SiC) and silicon power chips, electronic assemblies and light-emitting diodes (LEDs). Its segments comprise Semiconductor, SiC/LED, and others. The company generates maximum revenue from the Semiconductor segment. Its Semiconductor segment is engaged in design, manufacture, sell and service thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by leading semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.