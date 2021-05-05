Etsy: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 900.00% year over year to $1.00, which beat the estimate of $0.88.

Revenue of $550,646,000 higher by 141.45% year over year, which beat the estimate of $529,770,000.

Guidance

Etsy Sees Q2 Sales $493M-$536M Vs $494.35 Estimates

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.etsy.com%2F&eventid=3082394&sessionid=1&key=42D34CD74C9C81299102E84C1F23FD65®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $251.86

Company's 52-week low was at $63.21

Price action over last quarter: down 20.51%

Company Profile

Etsy Inc is an American retailer of handmade goods, vintage items, and crafted goods. The business model is based on sellers listing products on Etsy's platform. The product categories are clothing & accessories, jewelry, craft supplies & tools, wedding accessories & clothing, entertainment items, home & living, vintage items, and child & baby goods. Etsy's revenue is categorized as marketplace revenue, seller services, and other revenue. The marketplace consists of a platform where sellers can list their products in exchange for a fee paid to Etsy.