Heritage Insurance Hldgs: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Heritage Insurance Hldgs (NYSE:HRTG) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 170.37% year over year to ($0.19), which missed the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $142,199,000 up by 12.85% year over year, which missed the estimate of $142,820,000.

Outlook

Heritage Insurance Hldgs hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Heritage Insurance Hldgs hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $14.05

52-week low: $8.92

Price action over last quarter: down 14.38%

Company Description

Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc is a regional property and casualty insurance company that offers a variety of personal and commercial insurance products. Through its subsidiaries, Heritage Property & Casualty Insurance, Narragansett Bay Insurance, and Zephyr Insurance, the company issues personal residential property insurance in more than 10 states in the United States. It also offers commercial residential insurance primarily for its Florida properties. Heritage Insurance manages insurance underwriting, customer services, actuarial analysis, distribution, and claims processing internally.