Why Hayward Holdings Stock Is Surging Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 1:16pm   Comments
Why Hayward Holdings Stock Is Surging Today

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HAYW) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected sales results.

Hayward Holdings reported first-quarter sales results of $334.40 million, which beat the $258.49 million analyst estimate.

See Also: This Pool Supplies Stock Is Heating Up With The Weather

Hayward Holdings Inc is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company recently went public in March with a 40.3-million-share offering at a price point of $17 to $19. 

Hayward's stock was trading 27% higher at $24.65 on Wednesday at the time of publication. The stock set a new high of $25.28 and has a low of $15.61.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

