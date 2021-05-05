 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EUR/USD Is Under Pressure And Near A Critical Fibonacci Support Level At 1.1980
Valeria Bednarik , FXStreet  
 
May 05, 2021 10:28am   Comments
Share:
EUR/USD Is Under Pressure And Near A Critical Fibonacci Support Level At 1.1980

EUR/USD Current Price: 1.2012

  • USD dollar advanced despite lower equities and retreating US Treasury yields.
  • US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that rates might rise to prevent overheating the economy.
  • EUR/USD is under pressure and near a critical Fibonacci support level at 1.1980.

The EUR/USD pair edged marginally lower, ending the day around 1.2010 after hitting a daily low of 1.1998. The American dollar has strengthened against most of its major rivals, despite fluctuating stocks behavior. European indexes firmed up for most of the session, leading to gains in US futures, but there was a sudden U-turn ahead of Wall Street’s opening that led to substantial losses in European and American stocks. Wall Street bounced off intraday lows,  reached after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that at some point, “interest rates will have to rise somewhat to make sure that our economy doesn't overheat.”

The US published the March Goods Trade Balance, which posted a deficit of $ 91.6 billion and Factory Orders for the same month that advanced a modest 1.1%, missing the market’s expectations. May IBD/TIPP Economic Optimism came in at 54.4, down from 56.4 in the previous month.

The macroeconomic calendar will include on Wednesday the Markit Services PMIs for the EU and the US. The latter will publish the ISM Services PMI, foreseen at 64.3 from 63.7 previously.

EUR/USD Short-Term Technical Outlook

The EUR/USD pair is at risk of falling further. The 4-hour chart shows that it has been unable to recover above its 100 SMA once below it, while the 20 SMA extended its slide above the longer one. Technical indicators have bounced from near oversold readings but remain well into negative levels, with the RSI flat at around 41, a sign of decreased buying interest. The 38.2% retracement of the latest bullish run comes at 1.1980, with a break below it opening the door for a steeper decline.

Support levels: 1.1980 1.1930 1.1875

Resistance levels: 1.2045 1.2090 1.2130  

View Live Chart for the EUR/USD

Image Sourced from Pixabay

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: EUR/USDEarnings News Eurozone Treasuries Global Markets General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com