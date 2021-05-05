Retrophin Earnings Preview

On Thursday, May 06, Retrophin (NASDAQ:TVTX) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Retrophin reporting a loss of $0.39 per share on revenue of $50.09 million. Retrophin EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.2. Sales were $47.77 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 95.0% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 4.86% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate -0.47 -0.51 -0.55 -0.67 EPS Actual -0.48 -0.11 -0.22 -0.20 Revenue Estimate 51.66 M 48.14 M 47.08 M 43.43 M Revenue Actual 50.98 M 51.14 M 48.43 M 47.77 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Retrophin were trading at $23.97 as of May 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 58.18%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Retrophin is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET