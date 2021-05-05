Earnings Preview for Victory Capital Holdings

Victory Capital Holdings (NASDAQ:VCTR) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 06. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Victory Capital Holdings earnings of $1.09 per share. Revenue will likely be around $211.31 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Victory Capital Holdings reported EPS of $0.92 on revenue of $204.42 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 18.48% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 3.37% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 1.02 0.93 0.83 0.89 EPS Actual 1.07 1 0.89 0.92 Revenue Estimate 199.26 M 190.55 M 183.53 M 206.28 M Revenue Actual 200.39 M 188.66 M 181.89 M 204.42 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings were trading at $28.02 as of May 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 90.43%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Victory Capital Holdings is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.