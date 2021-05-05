Earnings Preview for Nova Measuring

On Thursday, May 06, Nova Measuring (NASDAQ:NVMI) will release its latest earnings report. Check out Benzinga's preview to understand the implications.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Nova Measuring earnings will be near $0.62 per share on sales of $79.79 million, according to analysts. In the same quarter last year, Nova Measuring posted EPS of $0.47 on sales of $61.02 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Thursday, quarterly profit would be up 31.91%. Sales would be up 30.76% from the year-ago period. Nova Measuring's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.47 0.44 0.36 EPS Actual 0.55 0.57 0.48 0.47 Revenue Estimate 69.90 M 65.42 M 62.30 M 56.85 M Revenue Actual 76.30 M 69.48 M 62.59 M 61.02 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 129.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Nova Measuring is scheduled to hold the call at 09:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.