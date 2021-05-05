 Skip to main content

Recap: NeoGenomics Q1 Earnings

May 05, 2021 8:01am
Shares of NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) decreased 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 100.00% year over year to ($0.04), which missed the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $115,533,000 rose by 8.96% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $112,410,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between ($0.27) and ($0.23).

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $490,000,000 and $510,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://ir.neogenomics.com/ir-calendar

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $61.57

52-week low: $25.19

Price action over last quarter: down 2.50%

Company Overview

NeoGenomics Inc operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States as well as a laboratory in Switzerland. The company operates into two segments namely Clinical Services and Pharma Services. It offers types of genetic and molecular testing services namely Cytogenetics, Fluorescence In-Situ Hybridization, Flow cytometry, Immunohistochemistry, Molecular testing, Pathology consultation. The company generates revenue from Clinical Services.

 

