EyePoint Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) moved higher by 2.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 233.33% over the past year to ($0.50), which missed the estimate of ($0.46).

Revenue of $7,323,000 rose by 191.87% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $7,930,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ry4nzci3

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $15.06

52-week low: $0.35

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.50%

Company Description

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases. The company has developed 5 FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology. Its pre-clinical development program is focused on using its core Durasert and Verisome Technology platforms to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. Geographically, the firm has operational footprints in the U.S., China, and the UK. It generates a majority of its revenue from the U.S.