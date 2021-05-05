Recap: Exelon Q1 Earnings

Shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) decreased 0.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 106.90% over the past year to ($0.06), which may not compare to the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $9,890,000,000 higher by 13.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $8,380,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.60 and $3.00.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vixkmehk

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $46.37

Company's 52-week low was at $33.97

Price action over last quarter: Up 14.01%

Company Description

Exelon serves more customers than any other U.S. utility, with 10 million power and gas customers at its six regulated utilities in Illinois, Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, Delaware, and Washington, D.C. Exelon owns approximately 31 gigawatts of generation capacity throughout North America.