 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Avista: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 8:05am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 36.11% year over year to $0.98, which beat the estimate of $0.84.

Revenue of $399,860,000 higher by 6.01% year over year, which missed the estimate of $409,660,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $2.42 and $2.62.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 10:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hxd6p4mp

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $49.14

Company's 52-week low was at $32.26

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.45%

Company Overview

Avista Corp is an electric and natural gas utility company headquartered in Spokane, Washington. Avista primarily operates in the Pacific Northwest of the United States along with some operations in Juneau, Alaska. The company has two major business segments including Avista Utilities, which transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas; and AEL&P, which provides electric services in Juneau, Alaska. The firm primarily uses hydroelectric, thermal, and wind energy to generate power. Secondarily, Avista engages in sheet metal fabrication of electronics for a variety of industries (computer, construction, medical industries, and so on).

 

Related Articles (AVA)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 26, 2021
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges Over 200 Points; Prometheus Biosciences Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com