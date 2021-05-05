Kala Pharmaceuticals: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) fell 0.5% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 9.26% over the past year to ($0.49), which beat the estimate of ($0.68).

Revenue of $3,266,000 higher by 204.95% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $4,180,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/yu62x3fd

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $14.68

52-week low: $6.00

Price action over last quarter: down 13.36%

Company Description

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases of the eye. The company's two marketed products are EYSUVIS and INVELTYS.