General Motors: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) rose 1.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 262.90% over the past year to $2.25, which beat the estimate of $1.04.

Revenue of $32,474,000,000 decreased by 0.72% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $32,670,000,000.

Outlook

General Motors said it sees FY21 adjusted earnings of $4.50-$5.25 per share, versus analysts’ estimates of $5.29 per share.

Details Of The Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i38rqweb

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $63.44

Company's 52-week low was at $20.12

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.86%

Company Description

General Motors Co. emerged from the bankruptcy of General Motors Corp. (old GM) in July 2009. GM has eight brands and operates under four segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial. The United States now has four brands instead of eight under old GM. The company remains the market leader in the U.S. with 17.3% share in 2020. GM Financial became the company's captive finance arm in October 2010 via the purchase of AmeriCredit.