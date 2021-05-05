 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Surgery Partners: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 7:44am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 11.76% over the past year to ($0.30), which beat the estimate of ($0.37).

Revenue of $512,400,000 higher by 16.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $499,060,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,195,000,000 and $2,232,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j8tcsxnd

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $52.42

Company's 52-week low was at $8.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.65%

Company Description

Surgery Partners Inc is one of the few remaining independent ambulatory surgery center operators in the U.S. with national scale. The firm operates surgical facilities in approximately 30 states in partnership with physician groups and larger local healthcare systems. While surgical procedures drive a majority of the firm's revenue, the company also operates a clinical lab, urgent care facilities, and a handful of physician practices to provide additional healthcare services within the communities it serves. It operates in two segments: Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services out of which the Surgical Facility Services segment accounts for the majority of revenue.

 

Related Articles (SGRY)

Surgery Partners Earnings Preview
Return On Capital Employed Overview: Surgery Partners
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Surgery Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com