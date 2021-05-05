Surgery Partners: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 11.76% over the past year to ($0.30), which beat the estimate of ($0.37).

Revenue of $512,400,000 higher by 16.19% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $499,060,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,195,000,000 and $2,232,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/j8tcsxnd

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $52.42

Company's 52-week low was at $8.57

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.65%

Company Description

Surgery Partners Inc is one of the few remaining independent ambulatory surgery center operators in the U.S. with national scale. The firm operates surgical facilities in approximately 30 states in partnership with physician groups and larger local healthcare systems. While surgical procedures drive a majority of the firm's revenue, the company also operates a clinical lab, urgent care facilities, and a handful of physician practices to provide additional healthcare services within the communities it serves. It operates in two segments: Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services out of which the Surgical Facility Services segment accounts for the majority of revenue.