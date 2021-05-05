Recap: Vericel Q1 Earnings

Shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 30.00% year over year to ($0.07), which missed the estimate of ($0.04).

Revenue of $34,568,000 higher by 29.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $32,050,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $165,000,000 and $168,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/tmaohhkc

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $64.89

52-week low: $12.82

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.34%

Company Profile

Vericel Corp is a fully integrated, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the identification, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies that enable the body to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs to restore normal structure and function. Vericel has marketed products and the goal is to become the leader in cell therapy and regenerative medicine by developing, manufacturing and marketing best-in-class therapies for patients with significant unmet medical needs. The Company operates in one reportable segment: the research, product development, manufacture and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of specific diseases.