Recap: Donnelley Financial Q1 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 7:31am   Comments
Shares of Donnelley Financial Solns (NYSE:DFIN) fell 0.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 447.62% over the past year to $1.15, which beat the estimate of $0.64.

Revenue of $245,300,000 up by 11.15% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $214,380,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.dfinsolutions.com%2F&eventid=3082572&sessionid=1&key=3FAD8E0E84A6CC39519A43410E81DB11&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $31.87

Company's 52-week low was at $5.94

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.58%

Company Description

Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc is a global risk and compliance solutions company. The company provides regulatory filing and deal solutions via its software-as-a-service, technology-enabled services, and print and distribution solutions to public and private companies, mutual funds, and other regulated investment firms. The company operates in two segments: Capital markets and Investment Companies. Both of these segments are further classified into Software Solutions and Compliance & Communications Management. Its geographical segments are the United States( US), Europe, Asia, Canada, and others, of which the US accounts for the vast majority of its total revenue.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

