Alico: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) decreased 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 127.59% year over year to $0.66, which missed the estimate of $1.02.

Revenue of $55,944,000 up by 10.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $55,700,000.

Guidance

Alico sees FY21 net income of $1.3 million-$3.8 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144613

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $34.00

Company's 52-week low was at $26.50

Price action over last quarter: down 2.98%

Company Profile

Alico Inc is a Florida agribusiness and land management company. It manages its land-based upon its primary usage and reviews its performance based upon two primary classifications - Alico Citrus and Conservation and Water Resources and Other Operations. The company derives most of its revenues from the Alico Citrus segment.