Alico: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) decreased 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 127.59% year over year to $0.66, which missed the estimate of $1.02.
Revenue of $55,944,000 up by 10.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $55,700,000.
Guidance
Alico sees FY21 net income of $1.3 million-$3.8 million.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: May 05, 2021
Time: 08:30 AM
ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144613
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $34.00
Company's 52-week low was at $26.50
Price action over last quarter: down 2.98%
Company Profile
Alico Inc is a Florida agribusiness and land management company. It manages its land-based upon its primary usage and reviews its performance based upon two primary classifications - Alico Citrus and Conservation and Water Resources and Other Operations. The company derives most of its revenues from the Alico Citrus segment.
