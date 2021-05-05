 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alico: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 7:33am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) decreased 2.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 127.59% year over year to $0.66, which missed the estimate of $1.02.

Revenue of $55,944,000 up by 10.75% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $55,700,000.

Guidance

Alico sees FY21 net income of $1.3 million-$3.8 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=144613

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $34.00

Company's 52-week low was at $26.50

Price action over last quarter: down 2.98%

Company Profile

Alico Inc is a Florida agribusiness and land management company. It manages its land-based upon its primary usage and reviews its performance based upon two primary classifications - Alico Citrus and Conservation and Water Resources and Other Operations. The company derives most of its revenues from the Alico Citrus segment.

 

Related Articles (ALCO)

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Defensive Sector
A Look Into Consumer Defensive Sector Value Stocks
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Consumer Defensive Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com