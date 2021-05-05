Recap: Astec Industries Q1 Earnings

Shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) were unchanged after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 59.00% year over year to $0.41, which missed the estimate of $0.83.

Revenue of $284,400,000 declined by 1.54% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $311,450,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Astec Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2146/40763

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $80.00

Company's 52-week low was at $34.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.57%

Company Profile

Astec Industries Inc designs and manufactures equipment and components used primarily in road construction and other development activities. Its products are used through the entire process of building roads, from mining and crushing materials to creating the road surface. The company manufactures a line of plants, pavers, vehicles, and machines to mix and transform materials into construction components. It has two operating segments: Infrastructure Solutions (the largest in terms of revenue) and Materials Solutions. The majority of sales derives from the United States. Its customers comprise asphalt producers, highway and heavy equipment contractors, ready mix concrete producers, demolition recycling markets, sand and gravel producers, open mine operators, quarry operators, and others.