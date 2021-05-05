Scotts Miracle Gro: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) rose 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 25.33% year over year to $5.64, which beat the estimate of $5.42.

Revenue of $1,829,000,000 higher by 32.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,730,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Scotts Miracle Gro hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b9d7u9xg

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $254.34

52-week low: $122.76

Price action over last quarter: down 2.81%

Company Overview

Scotts Miracle-Gro is the largest provider of gardening and lawncare products in the United States. The majority of the company's sales are to large retailers that include Home Depot, Lowe's, and Walmart. Scotts Miracle-Gro can sell its products at a higher price point than its competition because of a well-recognized portfolio of brands that include Miracle-Gro, Roundup, Ortho, Tomcat, and Scotts. Scotts is also the leading supplier of cannabis-growing equipment in North America through its Hawthorne business.