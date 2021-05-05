 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Scotts Miracle Gro: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 05, 2021 7:21am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Scotts Miracle Gro (NYSE:SMG) rose 1.0% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 25.33% year over year to $5.64, which beat the estimate of $5.42.

Revenue of $1,829,000,000 higher by 32.25% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,730,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Scotts Miracle Gro hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/b9d7u9xg

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $254.34

52-week low: $122.76

Price action over last quarter: down 2.81%

Company Overview

Scotts Miracle-Gro is the largest provider of gardening and lawncare products in the United States. The majority of the company's sales are to large retailers that include Home Depot, Lowe's, and Walmart. Scotts Miracle-Gro can sell its products at a higher price point than its competition because of a well-recognized portfolio of brands that include Miracle-Gro, Roundup, Ortho, Tomcat, and Scotts. Scotts is also the leading supplier of cannabis-growing equipment in North America through its Hawthorne business.

 

Related Articles (SMG)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From April 13, 2021
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
5 Stocks To Watch For April 9, 2021
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 15, 2021
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From March 10, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com