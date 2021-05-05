KVH Industries: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 80.00% year over year to ($0.05), which beat the estimate of ($0.15).

Revenue of $42,292,000 higher by 15.65% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $39,470,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cwh6dbmo

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $15.29

Company's 52-week low was at $7.38

Price action over last quarter: down 0.51%

Company Overview

KVH Industries Inc is a manufacturer of solutions that provide high-speed Internet, television, and voice services through satellite to mobile users at sea and on land. The company also provides commercially licensed entertainment, including news, sports, music, and movies, to commercial and leisure customers in the maritime, hotel, and retail markets. It operates within two segments: the Mobile connectivity segment and the Inertial navigation segment, of which the Mobile connectivity segment generates the majority of its revenue. It is also a manufacturer of commercial guidance and stabilization applications. Geographically, it operates through the United States, but its business can also be seen amplifying in the region of Canada, Europe, and other countries.