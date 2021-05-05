Recap: Emerson Electric Q2 Earnings

Shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) were flat in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 8.99% over the past year to $0.97, which beat the estimate of $0.90.

Revenue of $4,431,000,000 rose by 6.46% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,360,000,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $3.85 and $3.95.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $17,792,100,000 and $18,295,650,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.emerson.com/en-us/investors/investor-resources/events-and-presentations

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $93.57

52-week low: $50.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.05%

Company Description

Emerson Electric is a multi-industrial conglomerate that operates under two business platforms: Automation Solutions and Commercial and Residential Solutions. The latter is further subdivided into two operating segments: climate technologies, which sells HVAC and refrigeration products and services, as well as tools and home products, which sells tools and compressors, among other products and services. Commercial and residential solutions boasts several household brands, including Copeland, InSinkErator, and RIDGID. Automation solutions is most known for its process manufacturing solutions, which consists of measurement instrumentation, as well as valves and actuators, among other products and services. About half of the firm's geographic sales take place in the United States.