Recap: Waters Q1 Earnings

Shares of Waters (NYSE:WAT) rose 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 99.13% over the past year to $2.29, which beat the estimate of $1.57.

Revenue of $608,545,000 higher by 30.89% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $525,290,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $9.85 and $10.05.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $2,578,000,000 and $2,673,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: May 05, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.waters.com%2F&eventid=3081541&sessionid=1&key=CF5758A18D6BA3EE71D1E324DD33FC97®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $309.65

52-week low: $171.38

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.20%

Company Overview

Water sells liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis tools. These analytical instruments provide essential information on various products, such as their molecular structures and physical properties, to help clients enhance the health and well-being of end users. As a percentage of sales, Waters generates 59% from pharmaceutical customers, 30% from industrial clients, and 11% from academic/government institutions.